Paul McCartney Confirms Pirates Of The Caribbean Cameo

Paul McCartney has confirmed that he will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Disney film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. McCartney did so by sharing a photo on social media in full pirate costume, holding playing cards and sporting a long beard with dreadlocks. The photo emulated a poster for the film. He also added the caption, #PirateLife. The fifth installment of the popular Disney franchise will see the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush as Barbosa, with Javier Bardem acting as the film's villain. Orlando Bloom will be also returning as Will Turner, a role he last played in 2007's At World's End. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will hit theatres on May 26.