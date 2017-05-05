Paul McCartney Tops List Of Richest British Musicians

Paul McCartney takes the top spot on the Sunday Times Rich List with $1 billion, along with his wife Nancy Shevell. The former Beatles member earned an estimated $10 million from the Desert Trip festival in California in October. Andrew Lloyd-Webber, U2, Elton John, Mick Jagger and his Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards complete the top 5. Adele was named the richest solo female musician. She tied Queen guitarist Brian May at number 19 on the list of the richest musicians in the U.K. “What a year for Adele! Such strong record sales and a busy touring schedule propel her into our main list for the first time. If Adele’s career lasts as long as many of the other entries in our list, she has the potential to be the highest-earning British musician of all time,” compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, Robert Watts shared. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «