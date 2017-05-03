Prince’s Family May Star In A Reality TV Show

The family of late music legend Prince is reportedly in talks to develop and star in a new reality series, according to TMZ. TMZ reports that Prince’s family plans to use recordings, which will be handed over to them by producer George Ian Boxill after a lawsuit, in the new series, which reportedly will “focus on how their lives have changed since he died.” The program is allegedly in the early development stages with a production company in place, but no network signed on as yet. Prince’s family sued to block Boxill’s release of the EP, titled Deliverance, with plans to showcase the unreleased music in the new series. “Instead, Mr. Boxill maintained copies of certain tracks, waited until after Prince’s tragic death, and is now attempting to release tracks without the authorization of the Estate and in violation of the agreement and applicable law,” the lawsuit stated. Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 of an overdose. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «