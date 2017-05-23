Rascal Flatts Set For Third Vegas Residency

Rascal Flatts have confirmed plans to head back to Las Vegas for their third residency. The new run will be dubbed Rascal Flatts – A Night to Shine and is set to take place on October 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. All shows will take place at 8 PM at the Venetian’s Venetian Theatre. “Vegas just keeps pulling us back in,” says Gary LeVox in a press release. “Our previous two residencies were such an amazing experience and opportunity to connect with our fans on a more intimate level. I think moving over to the Venetian will provide a totally different setting and fan experience that we’re really excited about!” They will be supporting their new release Back To Us, which Gary LeVox call “a wonderful representation of where we are right now in our careers.” “It’s got amazing uptempo songs. It’s got huge power ballads on it. It’s got a Chris Stapleton tune [“Vandalized”] . We have a duet with Lauren Alaina on there [“Are You Happy Now”], on a song that we wrote,” LeVox adds. “It just captures where we started, where we have been and where we’re going, all in one record.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «