Shania Twain Debuts New Single At Stagecoach

Shania Twain debuted her latest single "Life's About To Get Good" during her set at the 2017 Stagecoach Country Music Festival over the weekend. "I wasn't just broken, I was shattered," Twain begins in "Life's About to Get Good." She continues, "I had to believe that things would get better / I tried to forget you, forget her." "I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'" Twain recalls of the inspiration for "Life's About to Get Good." "You can't have the good without the bad. And that's what the song ended up being about." "Life's About to Get Good" will be the lead single from Twain's first new album in 15 years. The single is scheduled for release in June, with the album due out in September.