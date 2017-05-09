Shania Twain Set For NBC Concert Series

Shania Twain has signed on for an appearance as part of the Today Show concert series. The appearance will come in support of her new single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” which drops in July. Twain’s appearance on the show is scheduled for July 16. The track will be part of a new release currently slated to drop in September. Thus far there is no official word on the title, but rumors have swirled that it will be called Triumphant. The new single was also recently unveiled as the theme to NBC’s winter Olympics coverage. NBC concert series: May 9 – Harry Styles May 15 – New Kids on the Block May 16 – Zac Brown Band May 19 – Mary J. Blige May 26 – Miley Cyrus May 29 – Niall Horan June 2 – Thomas Rhett June 9 – Halsey June 16 – Shania Twain June 30 – Charlie Puth July 6 – Ed Sheeran July 7 – Flo Rida July 18 – Chris Stapleton July 21 – DNCE July 28 – Fitz and The Tantrums Aug. 4 – Brad Paisley Aug. 18 – Hailee Steinfeld Aug. 25 – Jason Aldean Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
