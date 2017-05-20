Sheryl Crow Calls For Ouster Of President Trump

Sheryl Crow doesn’t think President Donald Trump is fit for office and is publically calling for his impeachment. “It’s my hope that sooner than later he’s not in office anymore. I mean the word impeachment definitely comes out of my mouth, but what we need is a functioning government, and it’s been, for the last 144 days, nothing but chaos,” she recently told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “I feel sad for the people that voted for him,” Crow adds, “that still are hoping he’s going to deliver for them. There are a lot of people who are hurting in America just like all over the world and they believed in him, and it’s been my worry from the very beginning.” Crow will hit the road this summer for a series of solo shows in May and June before joining Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and more on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in July. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «