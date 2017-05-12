Steven Tyler And Joe Perry Welcome New Grandkids

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry both welcomed new grandkids to the Aerosmith family on Wednesday, May 10. The rock legends broke the news in an official post to their Facebook page and said they’re thrilled to welcome the new babies to Team Aerosmith. “Congrats to Steven Tyler and Joe Perry on the birth of their new grandchildren. Both born today!” the post reads. “How cool is that! The newest member of the Tyler family is a beautiful little boy, 7 lbs 11 oz born at 5:45 am. The newest member of the Perry family is a beautiful little girl, 6 lbs 9 oz born at 2:11 pm. Let’s give them a huge #BlueArmy welcome.” Perry also recently spoke about the band’s need to postpone a selection of dates in the U.S.: “We postponed the American tour we were supposed to do this fall. And we’re gonna go out and tour until, you know, we’re done. And we’re gonna try and hit every place we’ve ever played and never played. There’s always new places to go. New countries. I’d like to play China and the Far East. There’s a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Is this the last tour? Well, I don’t know. I don’t think so.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «