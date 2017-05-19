Steven Van Zandt Opens Up On His Relationship With Bruce Springsteen

Reflecting on his relationship with Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt compares it to something from the Sorpanos. “My relationship with Bruce was the same relationship that Silvio had with Tony Soprano,” he tells Rolling Stone. “Silvio was not afraid of Tony. Bruce and I grew up together, so I’m never going to be afraid of him. You want a buffer in between the leader and the day-to-day problems that a band has. [Longtime Springsteen tour director] George Travis fulfills that role for Bruce now, but in the old days, I was that guy. I was a very good consigliere.” Van Zandt will release a new solo album, Soulfire, on May 19. “We didn’t labor over it. We did the whole thing in six weeks,” he says of his upcoming sixth solo album. “A lot of the vocals are first takes.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «