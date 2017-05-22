Stevie Nicks Duets With Harry Styles At LA Concert

Stevie Nicks made a surprise appearance at Harry Styles’ secret show at Los Angeles’ The Troubadour on May 19. “I’m pretty sure that this was going to be up there with one of the best nights of my life,” he said, introducing Nicks. “If there was any doubt, I’m pretty sure I’d like to confirm, in my entire life, I never thought I’d be able to say this. Please welcome to the stage, Stevie Nicks.” Nicks joined Styles for a rendition of his song “Two Ghosts” before launching into Fleetwood Mac’s iconic “Landslide.” The two finished their time together with “Leather and Lace,” with Styles filling Don Henley’s shoes. “She’s the queen of anything,” he said, bowing down to her at the end of the segment. All proceeds of the show went to the L.A. charity Safe Place for Youth. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «