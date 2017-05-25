Stevie Wonder Presented With Honorary Doctorate From Yale

Stevie Wonder has been given an honorary doctorate from Yale University. The soul legend appeared at the Ivy League school’s recent commencement ceremony where he was issued the award and said he was thrilled to be there. Yale President Peter Salovey presented Wonder before the school and noted: “You have always sung to us in the ‘Key of Life,’ while working to help the poor, sick and marginalized,” Salovey said (via Hartford Courant). “Whether you were ‘Living for the City’ or speaking up for ‘Misrepresented People,’ you brought us to ‘Higher Ground,’ with your incisive protest songs.” “Sorcerer of song, in appreciation of your irresistible music and your courageous humanitarian efforts, we are proud to present you with this Doctor of Music degree,” he continued. “Signed, sealed, delivered – it’s yours!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «