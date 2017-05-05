Sting Lists NYC Penthouse For $56 Million

Sting and his wife, producer Trudie Styler, have listed their penthouse apartment at 15 Central Park West in New York City for $56 million. They bought the home in 2008 for $26.98 million. The three-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom penthouse duplex features a master suite with two dressing rooms and two bathrooms – one of which has Central Park views from the soaking tub. The penthouse pad takes up 5,400 square feet over two stories on the 16th and 17th floors. There’s an all-white chef’s catering kitchen with two fridges, four ovens and three dishwashers at 15 CPW as well as a 400-square-foot heated terrace that is shielded from prying paparazzi by a canopy. The listing brokers are Corcoran’s Deborah Kern and Sotheby’s International Realty’s Suzun J. Bennet. The listing was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «