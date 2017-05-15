Taylor Swift Surprises Fan After Graduation Invite

Taylor Swift surprised a fan who invited her to her graduation party with some unexpected gifts. Ashley Silvers, a University of Central Florida advertising grad who’s headed to Fordham University for business school, sent the singer an invitation to her graduation party. Swift couldn’t attend, but she still congratulated the fan with a thoughtful note, along with a bouquet of flowers. “I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD,” Silvers posted on Twitter. “I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13.” “Hi love, I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th . . . that’s my kind of party. I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!),” Swift wrote on the card. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «