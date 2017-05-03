The Eagles Suing Mexico’s Hotel California

The Eagles have reportedly filed suit against the Mexican hotel chain named Hotel California. The band’s representation has filed the suit noting that they believe the hotel, located in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, is “actively encouraging” guests to believe they band is involved with the hotel. In their filing, the band cites that the hotel will often play Eagles music in hotel lobbies, and uses other tactics to mislead guests: “Defendants lead US consumers to believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles and, among other things, served as the inspiration for the lyrics in ‘Hotel California,’ which is false,” the complaint says. Don Henley also made headlines in 2014 when he sued Frank Ocean for copyright infringement on the song “American Wedding.” Henley said in 2014: “Mr Ocean doesn’t seem to understand U.S. copyright law. Anyone who knows anything should know you cannot take a master track of a recording and write another song over the top of it. You just can’t do that.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «