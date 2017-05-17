Trailer For Michael Jackson Biopic Released

The first official trailer has been released for Lifetime’s upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Searching For Neverland. The film features Jackson impersonator Navi. “He doesn’t want to be the King of Pop. He just wants to be Mike,” one of the bodyguards says in voiceover. “A normal American dad.” The trailer also features investigators questioning the bodyguards about Dr. Conrad Murray, the doctor who administered the deadly dose of Propofol in the hours before the singer’s death. Searching For Neverland is based on the 2014 book by Jackson’s personal bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard and follows Jackson in the final years of his life. In the biopic, The Walking Dead actor Chad L. Coleman plays Whitfield. Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres Memorial Day, May 29th, on Lifetime. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «