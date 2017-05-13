Universal Sues To Get Out Of Deal With Prince’s Estate

Universal has reportedly developed a plan to exit their current deal with Prince’s estate. The label had entered into proceedings to partner with Prince’s estate for $31 million but has now filed suit against the estate claiming they have misrepresented themselves. The label filed a claim to nullify the pending deal in Carver County District Court in Minnesota on behalf of the estate’s current administrator, Comerica Bank. They are claiming that the estate’s rep L. Londell McMillan mislead them over the terms of the deal, which would give Universal rights to release and distribute works Prince created after departing Universal in 1996. The dispute stems from footage of an early 1980s concert in which Prince debuted a selection of songs that would later appear on Purple Rain. A musical advisor to the estate had reportedly obtained the footage and was shopping it to producers for potential release without being cleared by Universal. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «