Van Morrison To Play Americana Music Festival

Van Morrison has signed on as one of the headliners of the Americana Music Festival. The show will mark the "Moondance," "Brown Eyed Girl" "Into the Mystic" and "Tupelo Honey," star's first show in Nashville in eight years. Morrison is set to play at the Ascend Amphitheater on September 24 and the show will come as part of Nashville's weeklong Americana Festival. Tickets for Morrison's show will go on at 10 a.m. May 19 via the venue's official website and a select presale will commence May 16. During the performance, Morrison will also receive the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting. With the events, Morrison will be supporting The Authorized Bang Collection, a three-disc compilation chronicling his short stint on the famed Bert Berns label Bang Records in the late Sixties.