Video Trailer Released For John Lennon Graphic Novel

A video trailer has been revealed for a forthcoming graphic novel about John Lennon. The new book, titled Lennon: The New York Years is written by Eric Cobeyran and drawn by French artist Horne and presents a look at Lennon's life after the Beatles. Lennon: The New York Years will be told from Lennon's point of view, when he was living in New York City. In the book, he retells his life story to a therapist who lives in his building. The story is based on the David Foeniknos novel Lennon, which was released back in 2010. The graphic novel is due to be released later this month by publisher IDW. Lennon also made headlines last week when it was announced that a rare Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album sketch by the late Beatle will be auctioned off by Julien's Auctions in New York City. The auction will take place May 20th at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.