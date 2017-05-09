Winners Named In Elton John Song Contest

The winners have been revealed in the ongoing “Elton John: The Cut” music video contest. The contest allowed fans to submit their concepts to create official music videos for a selection of John’s songs that never received the full music video production treatment. The three tracks to get new videos are “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Bennie and the Jets” and the video submissions were reviewed by a team of mentors including Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. He spoke of the contest winners noting: “It was very clear [they all had] really thought through the idea – taken the essence of the song, the essence of the brief – and manifested it in their own voices,” says Jenkins. “To me, that was the thing that united all the winners.” Max Weiland has won the honor of a live action video for “Tiny Dancer,” director Jack Whiteley and choreographer Laura Brownhill will shoot “Bennie and the Jets,” and Majid Adin will animate “Rocket Man.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «