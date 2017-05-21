Zynga Releases Aerosmith-Themed Slot Game

Zynga has released an online Aerosmith-themed slot game as part of its “Hit It Rich!” series, according to Licensing.biz. “Zynga has taken the personality and attitude of Aerosmith and translated it into a mobile game experience,” guitarist Joe Perry said in a press release. “The social aspect is very cool. I am sure we will be seeing high-score challenges waged in-game amongst all of our fans around the globe.” “Zynga is a leader in mobile game development, which is why the band chose to develop with them this unique extension of the Aerosmith brand,” Dell Furano, Epic Rights CEO, added. “The release of the Aerosmith social slot machine coincides with the band’s ‘Aero-Vederci Baby!’ tour and delivers on the brand’s promise to share unique and exciting experiences with their fans across all media.” The free-to-play game is available on the app store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «