Adele Tributes Victims Of Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele paid tribute to the at least 79 people who died at the Grenfell Tower fire earlier this week during her four-night stand at Wembley Stadium. According to clips posted by those in attendance, before the show began, Adele played a video message announcing that the shows will benefit those impacted by the fire. "It's been two weeks since the fire, and still the people who were affected by it are homeless," she said in the video. "I promise that the money we raise together will go directly to the people who are living in that block." She jokingly encouraged fans to forgot the "extortionate" prices for a glass of wine and use their hard-earned money instead to help out those impacted by the blaze. The singer also revealed in a handwritten note that was inserted into programs at the show that she may never tour again. A picture of the note was shared on Instagram. "I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home," she stated.