Aerosmith Close Out Download Festival

Aerosmith offered up a headlining performance to close out this year’s Download Festival. The event took place in London over the weekend and the rock legends, who seem to be wrapping up their touring career, showed the British crowd their appreciation. “For us rockers in the Sixties and Seventies, Britain was where all this came from,” Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler proclaimed during their last ever U.K. show. “It’s a dream come true out here, Donington.” Despite various rumors that this may be the end of the touring road for the aging rockers, Tyler also fueled the crowd by noting that Aerosmith would “see them soon.” They also paid tribute to the victims of the recent U.K. terror attacks, dedicating their classic track “Dream On” to those affected. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
