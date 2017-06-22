Ariana Grande Becomes Manchester Bombing Charity Patron

Ariana Grande has been named as the patron of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack that took place following one of her concerts. “Ariana exemplified Mancunian spirit,” the chair of the charity told BBC after making the patron announcement. “We are grateful to her for agreeing to be patron of this charity, which seeks to help everyone who was affected by the tragedy.” The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund supports those bereaved or injured in the attack following the US star’s concert. The fund was founded by Manchester council, British Red Cross and the M.E.N, and so far nearly $15 million has been raised. Additionally, Grande reportedly raised more than $458,000 for the charity with just one tweet after posting a link to the site’s JustGiving page on May 26 according to UnrealityTV, while NME reported that her record label, Universal Music, gave the fund another $500,000. The blast claimed the lives of 22 people and left more than 100 others injured. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «