Ariana Grande Thanks Fans At End Of European Tour

Ariana Grande has reached the emotional conclusion of her European tour and has issued a thank you to fans throughout the continent who offered their support. The tour was marred by a terrorist attack in May during Grande's show in Manchester, UK that left 22 attendees dead. "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here," Grande wrote a day after wrapping the tour on Saturday (June 17) with a show in Turin, Italy. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could," she added about the all-star concert she staged earlier this month that raised more than $12 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and Red Cross in support of those killed and injured in the attack. "Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. ? I'm immensely grateful!!!!"