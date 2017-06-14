Ariana Grande To Become Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

Ariana Grande is set to be named an honorary citizen of the city of Manchester, U.K. The news comes via Manchester City Council member Sir Richard Leese, who released an official statement regarding Grande’s relationship with the city following the recent terror attack at her concert there. “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” Leese said (via BBC News). “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear,” he added. “Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «