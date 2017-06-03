Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Will Air On ABC

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in Manchester, England will air live on ABC on June 4 at 7pm U.K. time/2pm ET. The event will raise money for the victims of the recent bombing attack. For the benefit, Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Little Mix at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground. Canada’s Bell Media will also air the concert live and commercial-free from 1:55 to 5pm (check local listings for timing in various markets across Canada) on CTV, CTV Go, Much, VRAK and on iHeartRadio across Canada on Virgin Radio stations. Two weeks ago, a 22-year-old British suicide bomber detonated a homemade explosive at Grande’s Manchester concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 100 more. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «