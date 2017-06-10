Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency

The Backstreet Boys have added more dates to their previously confirmed Las Vegas residency. Speaking with people.com about the residency, member Howie Dorough says they’re excited to be hitting the stage in Vegas. “We are definitely excited to say we’ve extended our residency,” Dorough tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been off to a great run! It just feels great to continue this on and hopefully, make this into a long term residency.” Jokes Dorough, 43: “If you would have asked us this 10 years ago, we would’ve been like, ‘Vegas? That’s where people go who want to retire.'” The run finds the boys on stage at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood. It will now include the following dates: November 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; January 31; and February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «