Barry Gibb Delights Glastonbury Crowd

Barry Gibb provided a highlight for the Glastonbury crowd when he took the stage in the festival's 'legend' slot. For the performance, Glastonbury's security team joined in on the fun, with a choreographed routine to "Stayin' Alive" that brought a huge smile to Gibb's face. "I don't like being on stage on my own. I miss my brothers. I get nerves being on stage on my own because it is so new to me," he told the Sunday Mirror. "We would all lean on each other. I'd lean on Maurice and Robin and they would lean on me and somehow we'd get through every show." "We knew how each other felt. I knew what their opinions were. We were three brothers and it was a democracy. We were three brothers who had to agree. If one of them did not like something we did not do it." Gibb performed a number of hits, including "Tragedy," "Jive Talkin'" and "Night Fever."