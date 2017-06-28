Billy Joel Gives Commencement Address At His Old High School

Billy Joel gave some lucky high schoolers a few words of wisdom when he offered the commencement address at his former high school. The Long Island native attended Hicksville High School but fell one credit short of graduating after oversleeping and missing a crucial English exam. He was later awarded his diploma in 1992 after submitting his remaining academic requirements. At the time, Joel made the trip back to his hometown and walked with the students of that graduating class. He offered some practical, yet also tongue-in-cheek wisdom. Speaking before the 400 grads, he suggested they carry their youthful optimism with them into adult life and also joked: “And pick a job that you like, because if you pick a job that you hate, your life’s gonna suck,” he said. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «