Bob Seger Announces North American Tour

Bob Seger has announced that he will hit the road with the Silver Bullet Band this summer. The North American tour, which has been dubbed the Runaway Train Tour, will kick off on August 24 in Toledo, Ohio and will wrap up on October 28 in Phoenix, Arizona. Seger will be joined by special guest Nancy Wilson, of Heart, on select dates. The rocker teased the upcoming tour earlier this week and has dropped the hint that the tour could be his last. In a video promo from his upcoming tour, various shots of the rock legend are seen before the words "One Last Time" scroll across the screen. Seger's iconic track "Turn the Page" plays in the background throughout the video. The track tells of the hardships of a life on the road and the video concludes with the copy: "Rock n Roll Never Forgets . . . Stay Tuned." Runaway Train Tour Dates: August 24 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center (on sale June 9) August 26 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center (on sale June 9) August 30 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale June 9) September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center (on sale June 16) September 7 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center (on sale June 9) September 9 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (sold out) September 12 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena (on sale June 16) September 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (on sale June 23) September 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (on sale June 9) September 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (on sale June 9) September 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena (on sale June 16) September 23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills (on sale June 9) September 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (on sale June 16) September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (on sale June 16) October 5 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (on sale June 16) October 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinity Energy Arena (on sale June 9) October 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena (on sale June 16) October 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center (on sale June 16) October 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center (on sale June 16) October 19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (on sale June 16) October 21 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star (on sale June 23) October 24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center (on sale June 23) October 26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (on sale June 23) October 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (on sale June 16)