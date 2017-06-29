Britney Spears Denies Lip-Syncing Rumors

Britney Spears has fired back that at those who have accused her of lip-syncing. Rumors have swirled about Spears’ use of vocal backing tracks during her ongoing tour and she opened up about the issue during an interview with a Tel Aviv morning show. “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny,” she said when a reporter asked how much of her Piece of Me tour concerts are live. “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Shakira To Embark On World Tour
Shakira has announced plans for a tour in support of her newest release El Dorado. The run will kick off in Europe in November and will head to the U.S. on January 9th at the Amyway Center in Orlando, Florida. She is also set to perform in Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.More »