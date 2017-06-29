Britney Spears Denies Lip-Syncing Rumors

Britney Spears has fired back that at those who have accused her of lip-syncing. Rumors have swirled about Spears’ use of vocal backing tracks during her ongoing tour and she opened up about the issue during an interview with a Tel Aviv morning show. “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny,” she said when a reporter asked how much of her Piece of Me tour concerts are live. “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «