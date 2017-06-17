Bruce Springsteen Plotting Broadway Residency

Bruce Springsteen is reportedly planning an eight-week residency at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theater this fall. According to the New York Post, The Boss will hold court with a stripped back version of his legendary live show. “He wants to play a smaller house,” a theater source says. “He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.” The venue has been empty since the show Amelie closed in May and the source adds that it could be a good fit for both Springsteen and the 975-seat venue: “He’ll keep the lights on in the building, and they’ll sell gazillions of dollars worth of booze,” a source. Springsteen could actually lose money that he might make in a bigger venue but the source adds: “He’s got all the money in the world. He can do what he likes.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «