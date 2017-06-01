Bruno Mars To Appear At BET Awards

Bruno Mars is set to hit the stage during the upcoming BET Awards. The event will take place on Sunday, June 25 and will air live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars joins a stacked line up including Migos, Future, Trey Songz, and Tamar Braxton. This year, Mars received five nominations which makes him the second most nominated artist. He’s up for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and “24K Magic” is nominated for Video of the Year. He sits just ahead of Solange with four. She will be going head to head with her older sister twice for Video of the Year for “Cranes in the Sky” and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. This year Chance the Rapper also received four nods including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Album of the Year for Coloring Book. Migos received nominations for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Group, and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «