Carole King’s Hyde Park Concert Heading To U.S. Theatres

Carole King's 2016 concert at Hyde Park in London will debut in U.S. theatres this summer with a one-night only event. Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London will play at about 600 U.S. movie theaters and will showcase King's first U.K. concert in 27 years, where she performed her Tapestry album in full for the first time ever. The concert includes guest appearances from Elton John, Graham Nash, Tom Hanks, James Taylor, David Crosby, Lou Adler, Danny "Kootch" Kortchmar, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The Fathom Events and AEG Presents cinema event will also feature an interview with King and a special introduction by iconic WCBS-FM radio host Scott Shannon. "It's a pleasure and a privilege to bring Carole King's historic album-themed concert Tapestry to fans throughout the nation," Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said in a statement. "Tapestry is a career-defining album that continues to wow listeners more than 45 years after its release, and the rave reviews that followed this concert are a true testament to that fact." Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London hits the big screen on June 11.