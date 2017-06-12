Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley Returning To Host CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have once again signed on to serve as the hosts for the upcoming CMA Awards. The Academy broke the news in a post to Twitter earlier this week and both stars were quick to share their excitement. “You heard it at #CMAfest first! @BradPaisley & @CarrieUnderwood are returning to host their 10th consecutive #CMAawards on Nov 8! pic.twitter.com/cVO2yJsx92 – CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) June 10, 2017” wrote CMA in their announcement. In a joint statement, the pair added: “Did we tear the room apart?” Paisley and Underwood ask themselves. “Did they go nuts? I know that we really want that to be something that, at the end of the year, you point to as something that was something done right. It’s good for country music. I love it when somebody says, ‘You guys did as well as anyone on TV as far as that kind of role.'” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «