Carrie Underwood Reflects On Nashville Predators Season

Carrie Underwood has offered her encouragement to the NHL’s Nashville Predators following their historic run to the Stanley Cup. Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is the captain of the team and their playoff run marked the franchise’s first ever trip to the hockey league’s championship. She shared her thoughts on Instagram, where she added a photo with Fisher: “Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl .oh, as well as with this hunk!” she posted to Instagram, alongside a photo of her looking happy with Fisher. “We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with!” After their loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Fisher also shared his thoughts on the season, noting: “Thank you preds fans for an unforgettable year!” he shared along with a photo of the packed arena. “You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «