Carrie Underwood Returning To Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood has confirmed her return as the theme-song artist for Sunday Night Football. News of her return came during the intermission of NBC's recent Stanley Cup Finals coverage earlier this week, but she stopped short of confirming if she'll dust off her signature track "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." Last year Underwood replaced "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" with "Oh, Sunday Night." The track served as a remake of Underwood's "Somethin' Bad," on which she initially connected with Miranda Lambert. To freshen up "Somethin' Bad" she reconnected with the original writers Chris DeStefano, Brett James and Priscilla Renea. Underwood has served as the theme-song vocalist for Sunday Night Football for the last four years. She took the gig over from Faith Hill, who had the job consistently for years before. Carrie shared the news while speaking with the hosts of NBC's NHL coverage.