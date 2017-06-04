Chaka Khan Has Reportedly Launched An Indie Record Label

Chaka Khan has reportedly launched her own independent record label, called iKhan Sounds. The new indie label will reportedly support her upcoming musical endeavors, Grio reports. Though there has been no official announcement, sources suggest the decision to launch a new label was a strategic move in order to give Khan more control over her music and its profits, according to Grio. It is unknown if she plans to sign any additional acts to iKhan Sounds. Khan is reportedly gearing up to release her new single, “I Love Myself,” on June 16. An official Twitter account under the label’s name is also advertising iKhan merch. Throughout Khan’s iconic career, she has been represented by a number of major labels, including Warner Bros, ABC, and Reprise. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «