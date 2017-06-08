Cher Musical Headed To Broadway

A new musical based on the life of Cher is reportedly heading to Broadway. Cher broke the news via Twitter earlier this week and confirmed that her life story will come to the Great White Way and will be told through her own songs. “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” Cher wrote. “There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It’ll be on Broadway 2018.” She had previously shared news of the possible show earlier this year, noting that she had attended a read-through: “Just walked [off] the musical,” she wrote. “I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «