Chic Worked With Avicii On New Album

Nile Rodgers has confirmed that he recently connected with Avicii for work on the forthcoming new Chic album. Rodgers shared news of the collaboration in a recent interview, during which he said this may be the best work he’s ever done. Speaking of the collaborators on the release, he noted: “Thank God I met people like Avicii, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk and Pharrell and we all keep writing music,” he said. “I also wrote the lyrics. You know, I don’t want to live in the past but it is a nice place to visit.” When asked about his future, Rodgers added: “I just want it to be a super celebratory year because I’m happy that I’m still walking this earth. I’m happy that I can still write songs. I’m happy that I still get hits. It just feels right to me to try and bring people the happiest experience we can.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Keith Urban Would Consider American Idol Return
Keith Urban has revealed that he would consider returning to American Idol. ABC confirmed earlier this spring that the show will reboot later this year after its illustrious 15-season run. Speaking with CMT, he revealed that it's a delicate situation but he'd be interested. "There's a lot of moving parts," Urban says. "That's a good political answer, isn't it?"More »