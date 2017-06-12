Chicago Talks 50th Anniversary Plans

Chicago rocker Jimmy Pankow has opened about what they have planned for the future. Speaking with Billboard, the trombonist revealed that the band plans to charge forward in celebration of their 50th anniversary. “There’s a few really cool possibilities for the next chapter for Chicago that I’m not at liberty to discuss at the moment. But on a personal note, I’ve begun to reach out and put the word out that I’m available to do other projects and I’m starting to become busy with outside projects as well,” he explained. “A trombone player in guitar-land is kind of a fish out of water, but guess what? I’m discovering there are amazing musicians of all genres here. There’s jazz going on, there’s pop going on, there’s classical, rockabilly, you name it. The songwriting process is ongoing. To get back to Picasso, maybe I’ll die with a drafting pencil in my hand as I’m writing that last song. And that would be would be a good way to go, with my boots on. And the band continues to evolve, too. New music is being discussed as we speak,” he adds. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «