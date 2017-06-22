Christina Perri Gets Engaged To Paul Costabile

Christina Perri has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Paul Costabile on Instagram. Her Instagram post was simple and straight to the point, with a photo of her new V-shaped engagement ring and the caption ‘paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes!’ “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago,” Costabile, who is currently an on-air host for The Hollywood Reporter and formerly of iHeart Media, posted on his own Instagram of the happy news. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!” Perri previously dated Broadway actor Steve Kazee, whom she duets with on her hit 2011 single, “A Thousand Years.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «