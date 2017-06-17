Coldplay Shares Lyric Video For ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

Coldplay have released a new animated lyric video for their song “All I Can Think About Is You.” Directed by I Saw John First, the animated visual of “All I Can Think About Is You” depicts cells morphing into animals and then into humans when the clip opens, and later it expands into space themes. “Chaos giving orders/ Everything is upside down,” Chris Martin sings on the new track. “All I Can Think About Is You” is the first track off of Coldplay’s forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, which will be available for download and stream on July 14th via Atlantic, with the CD and vinyl due on August 4th. Kaleidoscope also features the previously released “Hypnotised” and a new live version of their collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Something Just Like This,” which was recorded in Tokyo in April. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «