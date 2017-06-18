Diana Ross Speaks On Upcoming Essence Festival Appearance

Diana Ross has opened up about her upcoming headlining performance at this year’s Essence Festival. Ross is set hit the stage at the New Orleans event on June 30 and she says that the city has always held a special place in her heart. “I’m crazy about New Orleans and I really, really love performing for this specific audience,” the star tells PEOPLE of taking the stage at the SuperDome. “New Orleans has an incredible music history. I made some videos there. I look forward to the performance for so many reasons.” Speaking of what keeps her going, Ross says that there are some songs in arsenal that never get old: “There are so many songs I love to perform,” she says “I think [my favorite] may be ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.'” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «