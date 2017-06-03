Elton John And Jack White Tease New Duet In Documentary Clip

Elton John and Jack White have revealed a clip of their new duet in a teaser for a documentary. The documentary, titled The American Epic Sessions, finds various stars from the rock and pop genres coming together with White and T-Bone Burnett to record duets on recording equipment from the 1920s. In the new teaser, White and John are seen tearing through an up tempo rendition of the track “Two Fingers of Whiskey.” The documentary is set to air on PBS on June 6 and Burnett noted: “All of us have a common foe, and that’s forgetfulness – where you forget where you came from and who you are,” Burnett explained to Rolling Stone. “We all appreciate that link to our history. We need that.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «