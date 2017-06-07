Elton John Tributes Manchester And London Victims

Elton John has added his voice to those paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attack. The rock legend offered his words of support during a recent performance at the 3aaa County Ground in Derby, UK. During his performance he stopped to acknowledge the victims, noting: “It would be remiss of me to not mention these events. It was a tragic and awful thing to happen. We live in really strange times. A song can be remembered forever but it cannot replace a loved one.” John is currently on a UK tour that will take him through Birmingham, Peterborough, Ipswich, Leeds and Blackburn before he heads to mainland Europe. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
