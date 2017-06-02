Fergie Refutes Reports She Has Left The Black Eyed Peas

A representative for Fergie has revealed that the singer is not making her exit from the Black Eyed Peas, but is “concentrating on her new album and can’t wait for fans to hear it.” Fergie will be unable to perform with the Peas at their upcoming events this weekend, due to album commitments. The group is set to perform at the UEFA Champions League final in Wales on Saturday and at the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert on Sunday. Reports began to circulate that Fergie had decided to leave the group after a will.i.am interview with Ahlan! magazine. The story suggested that Fergie had made her departure from the group. It went on to state that will.i.am confirmed that the group won’t be rushing to fill her vacancy. “Nobody is replacing Fergie,” he was quoted as saying. will.i.am has also issued a statement following the buzz caused by the magazine story. He said in a statement Friday, “Fergie is family and will always be a Pea. She is focused on her solo album which we fully support.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «