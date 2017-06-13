Gladys Knight Inducted Into Rhythm And Blues Hall Of Fame

Gladys Knight has been inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. The event took place at Detroit’s Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on June 11 and also featured inductions for fellow soul stars like Isaac Hayes. Throughout the four-hour affair many of soul and R&B’s legendary acts took the stage. Some luminaries from the rock world were even on hand, including Mitch Ryder who was warmly welcomed by the crowd and joked: “I’m as confused as you are” but adding “I accept this award with pleasure . . . It’s quite an honor, one that will last the rest of my life.” Knight and her band were represented at the event by her brother Merald “Bubba” Knight. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «