Green Day Drop ‘Revolution Radio’ Video

Green Day has released their video for the track "Revolution Radio." The song serves as the title track from their release of the same name and the video finds them performing the track at present day, intermixed with videos of them performing live from earlier in their career. In addition to the new video, the band is also prepping for an extended tour in support of the album. The run starts on August 1 in Auburn, Washington at the White River Amphitheatre. It will continue through September 13 when they'll wrap in Chula Vista, California at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre. Green Day Revolution Radio Summer Tour August 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre August 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center August 5 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre August 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre August 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center August 12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center August 14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center August 18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage August 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center August 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center August 26 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center August 28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center August 29 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre August 31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion September 1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park September 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre September 5 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre September 6 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center September 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater September 13 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre