Jackson Browne Adds Anaheim Date

Jackson Browne has confirmed plans for a headlining performance in Anaheim, California later this summer. The show will take place at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at noon. In addition to that show, Browne has also signed on to give a headlining performance at this year's upcoming Laid Back Fest. The event is scheduled to hit a number of cities this fall, including Holmdel, New Jersey (September 21), Hartford, Connecticut (September 23), and Wantagh, New York (September 24). The festival was created by the recently passed Allman Brothers Band legend Gregg Allman and this year's edition will feature a regular spot tributing his life and legacy. This year Browne will be joined for the tribute by Little Steven Van Zandt, Steve Winwood, and Peter Wolf.